John R. Bernard Jr., 89, of Cranberry, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Judson) Bernard.
Sara Lee Moore Singleton of Franklin, left us on Sept. 14, 2023.
Brian Douglas Rice, 66, of Cooperstown, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
George Everett Rossey of Kennesaw, Georgia, 74, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Andrea (Payne) Guntrum, 43, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Christopher Michael Brown, 50, of the Chicago area passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Ronald Dan Kiser entered into rest on Sept. 14th, 2023 at the age of 95.
Robert C. Lamison, age 64 of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2023 due to injuries from an accident at his home.
On Sept. 13, 2023, Henry “Clyde” Bish, age 82 of Clarion, won the race and is now reacquainted with so many that he has missed.
Ruth A. Thompson, age 91, of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital, after spending the last few years at The Caring Place, in Franklin.
Margaret V. Beichner, 93, formerly of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2023 at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City, following an extended illness.
Thomas R. Danzer, Jr. a lifelong Franklin resident, died on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Erna M. Webb, age 87 of Kossuth, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Delores I. Kent McKissick, 89, of Venus, passed away on Sept. 12, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Robert James Morgan, 78, of Baytown, Texas, formerly of western Pennsylvania, passed away July 31, 2023, in Texas following a lingering illness.
Delbert D. Denny, 73, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Mary Alice (Tootie) Slagle, a resident for the past two and a half years of Port St Lucie, FL, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 6; she was 89 years old.
Etta M. Coursen, 94 of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, Sept. 11, 2023 at Grove Manor.
Lewis William Knight Jr., age 66 of Shippenville, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 11, 2023 at the Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
Harold G. Weeter was called to be with the Heavenly Father on 9/7/2023 at McLaren hospital of Petoskey, Michigan.
Beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans, of Henry’s Bend was born on December 25, 1972, to the late Edwin “Pete” Holt Jr. and Susan Carol “McGahey” Holt. Cinnamon left this world surrounded at home with her loving family on September 9, 2023. Cinnamon blessed thi…
Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on September 26, 1959, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.
Randy Alan Foust, 63, of Perry Twp., Parker, passed away Saturday evening, 09-09-23.
James D. Vogan Jr., 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel, 68, of Titusville passed on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1955, in Erie to the late Donald T. Nuttall and Guila E. Atkin.
Eric Paul Elliott, 34, fell into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 3.
Beverly A. Dilley, 84, formerly of Cochranton and Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023 at UPMC Horizon — Shenango Valley.
Maryne H. Black, 99, of Knox passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2023 surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Robert C. “Bob” Culbertson, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Center.
Betty A. Bowser, 83, of Rimersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home.
Rose M. Guth, 92, of Leeper, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Cloyd Wilbur Hollen, 92, of Sugarcreek and formerly of Altoona, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at The Collins House Hospice Care in Franklin with his devoted wife Audrey at his side.
Dorothy F. McCleery McMullen, 95, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Betty Jane Powell, of Franklin left this Earth to be with Our Lord, a reward well deserved, on Sept. 6, 2023. She was 91.
Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr., age 80, of Franklin passed away at Hamot Hospital on Tuesday Sept. 5th, 2023.
Ronald L. (Ron) Lusher, 87 of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Chester Lawrence Roxberry Sr. of Franklin passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at his residence.
Phineas Richard Rudolph, 89, of North East, passed away on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023, at Greenfield Nursing Home in Erie.
Herbert C. Thrush, 87, of Clarion, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
