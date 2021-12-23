John Richard Carlson, 93, passed away Monday, Dec. 20th 2021 at Shenango on the Green, his home of 7½ years in New Wilmington.
Dick, as he was known to all, was born in Erie to Birger Carlson and Anna Johnson Carlson on Oct. 9, 1928. He played football in high school and received an athletic scholarship offer to Appalachian State in North Carolina but took a job with National Cash Register and married his high school love, Maxine Eichler.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.