John S. Baron, 75, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Collins House.
Michael Dennis Summerville, 64, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Wellspan York Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia M. Lillard, 94, of Oil City, passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at her home.
After 97 years, Mae Gegogeine passed away after a short illness, and into the loving arms of her husband on Feb. 5, 2023.
Phyllis “Patty” Shay, 93, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away late Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023 at her residence of natural causes.
Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Born, Nov. 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost. She married Merle Cheers on Jan. 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death…
George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Pamela S. “Gigi” Tarr-Garren, 59, a resident of 130 Lowry Court Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Luann Rice, 67, of Seneca, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Ronald R. Dloniak, 88, a well-known Oil City businessman and a barber in town for more than 60 years, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station after an extended illness.
Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family.
Vannesse R. Webb Rusnak, age 65 of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.
Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, died early Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes.
On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Pamela Jean Olmes (Davies) of Reston, Virginia passed away from complications with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, and Greenville, died early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Glenn T. Ross Sr. 93, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023.
Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City. She was born on Feb. 10, 1935, in Dauphin County, to the late Ray and Georgia (Smith) Stevenson.
Genevieve L. Stranford, 95, a former resident of Little Genesee, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, Canandaigua, following a lengthy illness.
Jeffrey L. Heber, age 59, of Titusville, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Kenneth Grant Johnston, age 64, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Ruth “Betty” Leuice, 92 of Knox, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Ruth Marion Elder Ericson, blessed child of God, completed her baptismal journey at the age of 89 (and a half!) in the comfort of her home held in the hands of family. Her Oopie to his Marty, she has rejoined her beloved husband David M. Ericson Jr. and they are dancing throughout the heaven…
Virginia M. Motzer, 90 of Clarion, formerly of German Hill Tionesta, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., Emlenton entered eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour early Monday morning (01-30-2023) following a several months illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
Richard D. Miller, age 71, passed from this world Jan. 30, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital. He had been ill since New Year’s Day.
Aldene K. Henderson, 90, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully into heaven with her family and her loving caregiver Mandy Hanely by her side Monday afternoon Jan. 30, 2023 at her home.
Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1948 in Kingsville; son of the late Lawrence Morrison and Leona Catherine Smith Kemmer.
Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf.
Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to W. Paul and Jeraldine (Carmichael) Heffern. Judy grew up in Miller Park and a…
Richard E. Carter, (Dick), 74, of Otter Street, sadly passed away Sunday, Jan. 29th at his home.
Caroline Baker, 82, of Franklin passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 16, 1940 to the late Oakley and Gertrude (Sutley) Baker.
Linda Henderson, age 65, of Franklin, left this world to ascend into the arms of her dear mother after an extended illness in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Harold “Bud” Price, born April 1st, 1940, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 82, at his home in Knox.
Nancy L. Reed, 85, of Shippenville, often known to many as Nance, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
Vernon Hilyer, age 60, of Clarion, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Richard Eugene Kelley, age 91, of Burbank, California, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Joseph A. Curran Jr., of Oil City, passed away at the age of 84 due to an extended illness, on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk passed away peacefully at home Jan. 29, 2023.
