John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.

John was born in Sharon on Jan. 25, 1952. He was the son of the late Harvey E. “Fred” and Emma E. “Betty” Scott Walter.

Kathy L. Deible
Kathy L. Deible

Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.

John A. Burgdorfer
John A. Burgdorfer

John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…

John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.

Mary Jane Towers
Mary Jane Towers

Mary Jane Towers, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

William H. Clark Jr.
William H. Clark Jr.

William H. Clark Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.

Glenn Arden Latshaw
Glenn Arden Latshaw

Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in UPMC Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

Donna Jean Kelly
Donna Jean Kelly

Donna Jean Kelly, 81, of Austintown Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19.

Frank Patterson
Frank Patterson

Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Kenneth Grimm
Kenneth Grimm

Kenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Thaddeus E. Mays
Thaddeus E. Mays

Thaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with the corona virus.

Dale E. Detar

Dale E. Detar, 58, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Lisa and son Jordan.

Jane E. McQuaid
Jane E. McQuaid

Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…

James Lee Young
James Lee Young

James Lee Young, age 92, of Leeper, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.