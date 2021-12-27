John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born on June 23, 1964, in Scranton; son of Gerald Sloss and the late Eileen Koziol Sloss.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born on June 23, 1964, in Scranton; son of Gerald Sloss and the late Eileen Koziol Sloss.
Rowenna K. “Renny” Reagle Mansfield, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Pauline A. Master, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Clarview Health Center.
On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.
On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.
Wilma McHenry 83, of Fisher Road, Strattanville, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City, went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Oakley C. Osborne, 93, of Franklin, passed away late evening Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Linda Garner, 71, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Orchard Manor.
Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
Bennie Lee Loud, 66, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, December 15 after a battle with cancer.
Mona L. Noziglia, 88, of Oil City, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. She passed away at Oil City Healthcare in Oil City, where she had been a resident.
Michael A. Reitz, 72, of Strattanville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021, at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Daniel Scott Armstrong, 58, of Franklin, PA, passed away on December 17, 2021, at his home.
Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Robert Lee Neely, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Caring Place, Franklin.
Donald Frederick Fischer, of Oil City, 94 years of age, passed from this Earth on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
John Richard Carlson, 93, passed away Monday, Dec. 20th 2021 at Shenango on the Green, his home of 7½ years in New Wilmington.
James W. King, 75, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home.
Walter R. Brooks Jr., 95, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after a brief illness.
Karen E. Barr, age 77, of Knox, went on to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021 at UPMC Northwest following a period of declining health.
Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, was taken from this earth to join His Savior on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He died at home with his family after a period of declining health.
Robert N. “Bob” Botts, 80, of Oil City, went to Glory to be with his wife and his Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones at his home.
Elaine R. Adam, age 96, of East Hickory, formerly of Saegertown, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends.
Clifford Allen Kistler, 68, of Franklin passed away peacefully with family by his side at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.
Charles Leroy Ohl Jr., 72, of Erie passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Virginia I. Kuney, 83, of Oil City passed away at Oakwood Heights on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, received with open arms by her husband and son.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete.
Winifred A. Black, 85, of Franklin, passed away Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 in her home following a brief illness.
Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home following a period of declining health.
Scott A. Salser, age 59, of Indiana, formerly of Knox, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 following a brief illness.
Peter “Pete” Stanislaus Lukasiak,78, of Monrovia, Md., passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 due to complications from dementia. Pete was born Jan. 31, 1943 in Oil City.
Patricia Ann Blum, 77, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Mary Agnes Kidder Say, 61, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Charles L. "Charlie" Burk, 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family by his side, at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in his home.
Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. Among survivors are his sister, Amanda McClelland; and his brother, Jacob Sweeney.
Joseph L. “Chief” Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence of natural causes. He was a well-known firefighter and skilled in emergency medical services.
Apples: McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Ida R…
To friends and neighbors - Thank you for your generous do…
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS EMLENTON BOROUGH VENANGO COUNTY, P…
Estate Notice Estate of Barbara L. Hajel, Deceased. Late …
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVA…
LEGAL AD Franklin City Council will hold a public hearing…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Timoth…