John T. Barber, age 99, of Oil City and West Palm Beach, Florida, died late Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center.
A complete obituary will be published Friday.
Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe St., Franklin, died peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence.
Robert V. Donahue, age 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.
Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022, at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama after a short illness.
Russell “Rick” Carter Jr., 79, a lifelong Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022, at The Collin House after a battle with dementia.
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Harriet “Ann” Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family.
Mary Esther Whitman, 82, of Franklin passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health.
Sandra L. Hutchinson of Delevan, NY passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at her residence at the age of 84.
Mary Anne Gibson, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side September 21, 2022 in her Chesapeake, VA home.
Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray, of Sanibel, Florida and formerly of Fern, died Sept. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.
Jeremy “Scoot” Kiser, 40, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side.
Donald R. Wightman was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Pittsburgh. He died peacefully in his Franklin home, with his wife by his side, at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Steven Andrew Mason, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Kenneth C. Schlosser, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Hursel Stanley Smith, 82, of Janeway Street, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY.
Karen S. Winger, 68, of President, passed away at 11:45 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Maximillian C. “Max”, “Chris” Serafin, 62, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on Aug. 18, 1993 and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.
Jessie M. Hoover, age 92 of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sandra Lee Murdock, 77 of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.
Ronald R. Gessler, 85, a resident of 425 Gilfillan Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:20 PM Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Cheryl E. Wolozyn, 74, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 in Garner, NC.
Carl Paul Redick, 65, of Longview, Texas, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank, Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City.
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health.
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina.