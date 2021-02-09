John T. Coleman

John T. Coleman

John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.

He was born in Parker City on April 25, 1948. He was the son of the late John E. and Phyllis Texter Coleman.

Mona Rita Guth
Mona Rita Guth

Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.

Kyle Andrew Nulph
Kyle Andrew Nulph

Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp
Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp

Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.

Loretta J. Salsgiver
Loretta J. Salsgiver

Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Joan G. Smith
Joan G. Smith

Joan G. Smith, 88, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh.

John Henry Yeager Jr.
John Henry Yeager Jr.

John Henry Yeager Jr., 88, a resident of 665 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.

Velma Faye Meals

Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place, Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Nancy Arlene Young
Nancy Arlene Young

Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 Wednesday, Feb. 3, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Phyllis Irene Bean
Phyllis Irene Bean

Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet K. Heffern
Janet K. Heffern

Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Mary E. Smith Ritchey
Mary E. Smith Ritchey

Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.

Kathy Shirey
Kathy Shirey

Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.

William G. Collavo Jr.

William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Angela 'Rosalie' Swab
Angela 'Rosalie' Swab

Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon
Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon, 89, of Winfield Township, formerly of Natrona Heights died at Concordia Lutheran Home of Cabot on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Michael A. Horton

Michael A. Horton, 73, of Oil City, died Jan. 28, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He is survived by his children Michelle, Shenendoah and Joshua Horton.

Lori L. King
Lori L. King

Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home, as a result of a house fire.

Linda D. Fair
Linda D. Fair

Linda D. Fair, 67, of Lime Plant Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

Dick G. Swavey
Dick G. Swavey

Dick G. Swavey, 89, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Vivian Marie Tarr
Vivian Marie Tarr

Vivian Marie Tarr, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John W. Grove Jr.
John W. Grove Jr.

John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, died Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was 89.

Ronald Eugene Garris
Ronald Eugene Garris

Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Alice Jane McCracken Graham
Alice Jane McCracken Graham

Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, North Carolina, with her family by her side.