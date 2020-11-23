John Thomas 'Tom' Olen

John Thomas "Tom" Olen, age 74, of North Lima, Ohio, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Oil City, son of the late John and Janet Kelley Olen and had lived in the Oil City area most of his life.

