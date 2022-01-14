John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
John was born on Aug. 15, 1935, in Caro, Mich. to the late Denton J. and Ina Ellen (Dykes) Perkins. He married Clara L. Snyder on July 20, 1956, in Oil City at the Good Hope Lutheran Church. Mrs. Perkins preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2015.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…