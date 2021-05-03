John W. Hicks

John W. Hicks

John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.

Born April 3, 1940, in Butler, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Della Mae (Buchanan) Hicks. On March 18, 1967, he married the love of his life, the former Lucinda C. Baker; she survives him.

Meda Beichner
Meda Beichner

Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

Russell L. Irwin

Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr.
Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr.

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr., age 65, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.

Randy Alan Carlson
Randy Alan Carlson

Randy Alan Carlson, 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Brian C. DiFonzo
Brian C. DiFonzo

Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.

Nathan G. Luzier
Nathan G. Luzier

Nathan G. Luzier, 15, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Bradley L. Montgomery
Bradley L. Montgomery

Bradley L. Montgomery, 33 of Deer Creek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.

Donald D. Dee
Donald D. Dee

Donald D. Dee, 89, formerly of Pine Street, Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter.

LeWayne E. Rottman

LeWayne E. Rottman, 67, of Petrolia, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.

Randy Ray O'Neil
Randy Ray O'Neil

Randy Ray O'Neil, 64, a resident of 110 Hillcrest Ave., Polk, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home, following an extended illness.

H. Arlene Drake

H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2021, at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.

Ronald E. Caldwell
Ronald E. Caldwell

Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Larry Darwin Bell
Larry Darwin Bell

Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.

Jane S. Reamer
Jane S. Reamer

Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Ruth M. Vasey memorial service

A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.

Rev. John Friggle memorial service

A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…

Susan Cox
Susan Cox

Susan Cox, 67, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early in the morning on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Bertha McLaughlin
Bertha McLaughlin

Bertha McLaughlin, 91, of Oil City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

James R. Lytle
James R. Lytle

James R. Lytle, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.

Christy Lyn Boswell

Christy Lyn Boswell, 31, unexpectedly passed away in her home in January 2021. Survivors include her sister, Valarie Mayhew of Clarion County.

Gary E. Yeaney
Gary E. Yeaney

Gary E. Yeaney, 75, of Mayport, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, at home of natural causes.

Bailey celebration of life

A celebration of the life of K. William "Bill" Bailey will be held Sunday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Morrison Park on Allison Road (at the Rotary Pavilion in the rear of the park). Refreshments will be served. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will conduct a service of military honors at 3 p.m.

Edith Mae Huffman
Edith Mae Huffman

Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021. She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.

Reverend David R. Beals
Reverend David R. Beals

Reverend David R. Beals, 82, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Jean M. Bell
Jean M. Bell

Jean M. Bell, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at The Caring Place.