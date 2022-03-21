John W. Metts

John W. Metts

John W. Metts, 65, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital following a brief illness.

Born Jan. 20, 1957, in Oil City, John was the son of the late Donly “Bud” and Rose Metts.

Randy E. Flick
Obituaries

Randy E. Flick

Randy E. Flick, 58, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in the comfort of his home following an extended period of declining health.

Sam Amendola
Obituaries

Sam Amendola

Sam Amendola , 73, of Oil City, passed away at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House after a brief illness.

Obituaries

Donald Glenn Woods

Services will be held at noon today at Carterville Baptist Church for Mr. Donald Glenn Woods, Sr., 82, of Petal, Miss.

Sophia M. Riddle
Obituaries

Sophia M. Riddle

Sophia M. Riddle, age 98, passed peacefully from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her Savior on Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in Orchard Manor.

Kathleen 'Kathy' Marie Boyle
Obituaries

Kathleen 'Kathy' Marie Boyle

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years.

Obituaries

Robert T. Jacoby service set

A virtual memorial service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday via Zoom online conference. If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814) 891-7164.

Terry Reed Mateer
Obituaries

Terry Reed Mateer

Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.

Regis E. Huefner
Obituaries

Regis E. Huefner

Regis E. Huefner, 85, of Shippenville, passed away Friday morning, March 18, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

James G. Meacham

James G. Meacham, 62, of Grandview Road, Oil City, formerly of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

John A. 'Fuzz' Rearick
Obituaries

John A. 'Fuzz' Rearick

John A. “Fuzz” Rearick passed away peacefully as a result of an extended illness on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his family.

Shirley R. Larsen
Obituaries

Shirley R. Larsen

Shirley R. Larsen, 88, of Franklin, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca surrounded by her family.

Sheila Cross
Obituaries

Sheila Cross

Sheila Cross, 61, of Hadley, formerly of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Francis A. 'Ben' Benton
Obituaries

Francis A. 'Ben' Benton

Francis A. “Ben” Benton, 90, of Emlenton, entered the presence of his Savior on Monday, March 14, 2022, with his family at his side following a brief illness.

Donald E. Burns
Obituaries

Donald E. Burns

Donald E. Burns, 83, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, March 15 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Florence 'Flo' McGuire
Obituaries

Florence 'Flo' McGuire

Florence “Flo” McGuire, age 75, of Tionesta, formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Tionesta.

Obituaries

Francis A. Benton

Francis A. Benton, 90, of Emlenton, passed away early Monday morning, March 14, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published Thursday.

Obituaries

Gloria A. Fenton services set

The family of Gloria A. Fenton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Obituaries

Bonnie Lou Pfendler service set

Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021, in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Marcia K. Maul
Obituaries

Marcia K. Maul

Marcia K. Maul, 85, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning March 15, 2022, in her home, on a beautiful spring day.

Donna M. Bartos
Obituaries

Donna M. Bartos

Donna M. Bartos, 60, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, following a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Raymond H. Snyder

Raymond H. Snyder, age 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton.

Stephen C. 'Steve' Mazon
Obituaries

Stephen C. 'Steve' Mazon

Stephen C. “Steve” Mazon, 68, of Sandy Lake, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville with his wife by his side.

Kenneth L. Ward
Obituaries

Kenneth L. Ward

Kenneth L. Ward of Cochranton (Wayne Township) passed away peacefully in his residence with his family by his side on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 85.

Gregory A. Miller
Obituaries

Gregory A. Miller

Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.

Obituaries

David Wayne Thomas service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of David Wayne Thomas will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2 p.m. at the Fertigs United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Bodie Riddle, church pastor.

Leroy 'Butch' Gaston
Obituaries

Leroy 'Butch' Gaston

Leroy “Butch” Gaston, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Margaret A. 'Peg' Toscano
Obituaries

Margaret A. 'Peg' Toscano

Margaret A. “Peg” Toscano, 87, of Erie and formerly of Oil City, passed away on her birthday March 11, 2022, at Manchester Commons in Erie.

Martha J. Mewes
Obituaries

Martha J. Mewes

Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Grace Marie Wilkinson
Obituaries

Grace Marie Wilkinson

Grace Marie Wilkinson, 104, known to many as “Our Amazing Grace”, passed away on March 10, at home in Erie, in the presence of her daughters and son-in-law.

Robert Thomas Jacoby
Obituaries

Robert Thomas Jacoby

Robert Thomas Jacoby, 69, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022.

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis
Obituaries

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis, 77 of New Bethlehem, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

David Allen Shouey
Obituaries

David Allen Shouey

David Allen Shouey, 55, of Pleasantville, died of natural causes Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, while doing what he loved the most — working on his hot rod.