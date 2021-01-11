Johnathon A. "Johnny" Copley, 28, of Franklin, died peacefully of natural causes at his home, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Francis C. "Cal" Bigley, age 79 of Knox, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an extended illness.
June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Audine Elizabeth Counselman, 98, of Franklin passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, peacefully at Sugar Creek Station.
Yvonne (Bonnie) Slaugenhaupt Dolby, age 93, passed away peacefully early in the morning of Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Jodi Lyn Fultz, 54, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the early evening.
Kevin Jon Gaddess, 60, of Oil City, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.
Joyce S. Lignelli, age 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Lila Leona Breneman Rote Myers, age 105, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Ruth M. Vasey, 93, of St. Petersburg, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court in Butler.
David C. Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. His life was dedicated to his family, his students and his football players and wrestlers.
Jeffrey Richard Frampton passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 56 years old.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk St., Franklin, former City of Franklin mayor, retired City of Franklin policeman and longtime City of Franklin community director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following com…
James J. Luton Sr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 79.
Mary E. Kahler, 82, of Erie, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Dr. Gilbert L. Twiest of Shippenville passed away at the Indiana Regional Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 83 years of age.
Arlowene D. "Muggs" Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.
G. Michael Miller, Esq., of Webster, New York, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at age 67.
Thomas Richard Mix, 68, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday evening Jan. 3, 2021, at Denton Medical Center in Denton.
Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.
Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.
Helen Gulish, 99, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville.
George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Marvin L. "Hoot" "Putt" Gibson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
The Lord welcomed Alfred W. "Butch" Haigh of Wallaceville, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan 5, 2021.
Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.
John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Bradley RuDell Harriger, 45 of Sligo and The Gatehouse at Wexford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Jason C. Beers Sr., 48, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.
On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.
