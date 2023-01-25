Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Born in Jamestown, New York on Oct. 3, 1917, he was the son of the late Antonio and Lillian Piazza Agnello.
January 25, 2023
Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert “Rick” R. McDonough, age 54 of Gloucester, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, with his wife by his side.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Richard “Dick” E. Highgate, 79, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at The Caring Place.
Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Donna J. Knight, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Bettijane K. Taylor, 99, formerly of Rockland, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 21, 2023 in Hesston, Huntingdon County, where she had been residing.
Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer.
Richard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.
Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.
A lifelong resident of Oil City, Donald E. Stillings, 84, died unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2023, at his home.
Robert “Bob” F. Andres Sr., 92, of Oil City passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 to be with his Lord and savior, and to polka dance with his late wife.
Arlene (Oakes) Myers passed away Jan. 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.
Barbara Lynn Gooding, 72, passed away Jan. 15, 2023.
Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Mitchell, 68, went home to be with The Lord at 8:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.
Robert “Bob” Yarnell, aged 72, former resident of Oil City and Cochranton passed away on Jan. 14th, 2023.
Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Roy E. Summerville, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
Daniel “Dan” E. Chelton, 74, of Dunkirk, New York, died Jan. 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Joseph R. (Dick) Bukolt, passed away at the Bay Pines VA, Hospice Center, Saint Petersburg, Florida, January 13th, 2023 at the age of 92.
Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.
Patricia A. Kline, 86 of Shippenville/Pine City passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.
Dr. O.D. “Doc” Crawford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.
Michael Christopher Nicks of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away Dec. 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday.
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, Jan. 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71 of Parker, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Mary K. (Daman) McElroy, 82, of Dempseytown, died peacefully at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Monday Jan. 16, 2023.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, broke on through to the other side on Jan. 14, 2023. He passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his family.
Harry R. “Skip” Cook, everyone’s gentle giant and the perfect sheep dog taught his final lesson of love on Jan. 13, 2023. Surrounded by all his girls, he was serenaded into the arms of our Lord.