Joseph A. Harris Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Harris, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joseph A. Harris Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.