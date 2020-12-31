Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
A complete obituary will be published Saturday.
Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Meadville.
Mr. Brian E. "Boo" Snyder, 61, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 2:00 a.m. after an extended illness.
Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.
Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.
Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.
Darlene R. Culbertson Case, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Fairview Manor after a long battle with dementia.
Willard M. "Bill" Cline, 95, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.
Richard Golden, 89, a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin, died at 8:07 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the intensive care unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…
Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30th, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Road, surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.
Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.
Bessie Belle (Callander) Maihle, 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living, Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County.
Linda Stull Masterson, 68, of Franklin left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 26th, 2020.
Carolyn McFadden, 77, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an illness.
Olga Marie Raybuck, 95, a resident of the Rouse home in Youngsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, after an extended illness.
Roberta "Bobbie" (Fife) Bryant of Mystic Park Road, Centerville, died Sunday, Dec, 27th, 2020.
Margaret A. "Peggy" Barnett, 78, of East Hickory, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Richard A. Sarver, 74, of Tidioute passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Margaret E. "Mickey" Senard, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home, of natural causes.
Kenton Lee "Kenny" Shaffer, age 64, of Kittanning, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Kittanning Hospital.
Francis Edward "Fran" Siegel, 74, of Maple Street, Brookville, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Thomas Tinker, a teacher at Jeff Tech, passed on to heaven Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after a 21-month battle with brain cancer.
Donna L. Clinger Beckwith, 83, of Frogtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, where she has been a resident for the past 27 months.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
Matthew Michael Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.
John Joseph "Jay" Fickenworth, 52, of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, while at home after a lengthy and courageous battle with many medical complications.
Carelene L. (Reed) Heitzenrater, 87, of Corsica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, after an extended stay at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Helen Irene Taylor Keller, 88, of Franklin, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr., age 62, of Hawthorn, passed on from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, following a sudden illness.
Joseph Scott McFadden passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Wilmington, North Carolina.
On Earth we celebrated the birth of Christ on Dec. 25th, 2020. Bill Lawson, formerly of Corsica, left this year's earthly celebration to join the celebration in Heaven.
Orville Harford Lerch, age 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Joseph W. Lowrie Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn's Disease.
Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.
Richard "Dick" Hirsch, 75, of Mercer, formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
