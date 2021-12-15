Joseph G. Skelly, 86, of New Cumberland, died peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joe lived a full life dedicated to helping others and was cherished by many.
Born in Oil City to Daniel and Ruth Skelly, he is survived by Barbara Skelly and their three children, Mame Skelly and her significant other, Nicholas Kitchens; Meghan Skelly and her significant other, Timothy Seeley; Stephen Skelly and his wife, Tamara Weiss, and his two beautiful granddaughters, Lyla and Olive Skelly; his sister, Julie Fries; his nephew Robert Fries and his niece Annette Royce and their families; his nephews Christopher and Gregory Culbertson and their families; and his former wife, Sheila Petulla.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.