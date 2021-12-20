Joseph L. “Chief” Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence of natural causes. He was a well-known firefighter and skilled in emergency medical services.

Charles L. 'Charlie' Burk

Charles L. "Charlie" Burk, 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family by his side, at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in his home.

Christopher L. Burns

Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. Among survivors are his sister, Amanda McClelland; and his brother, Jacob Sweeney.

Joseph L. 'Chief' Fitzgerald

Darrell Duane Heffernan
Darrell Duane Heffernan

Darrell Duane Heffernan, 82, of Franklin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Virginia J. Matthews
Virginia J. Matthews

Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

William 'Bill' Walter Attleberger, Jr.
William 'Bill' Walter Attleberger, Jr.

William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.

Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin)

Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin), 83, a former resident of the Emlenton/Eau Claire area passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, while on hospice at The Orchards of East Liverpool.

Orville L. Gadsby
Orville L. Gadsby

Orville L. Gadsby, 88 of Polk, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his grandson, Aaron’s home in Northampton.

Greg Brazel
Greg Brazel

Greg Brazel, 32, was unexpectedly called home too soon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Dr. Richard Burkholder
Dr. Richard Burkholder

Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.

Francis E. Baughman Sr.
Francis E. Baughman Sr.

Francis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.

Robert J. "Bob" Douglass
Robert J. "Bob" Douglass

Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.

Bonnie Ann Lieberum
Bonnie Ann Lieberum

Bonnie Ann Lieberum, 67, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.

Joseph G. Skelly
Joseph G. Skelly

Joseph G. Skelly, 86, of New Cumberland, died peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joe lived a full life dedicated to helping others and was cherished by many.

Jonathon E Kudrick
Jonathon E Kudrick

Jonathon E. Kudrick, 55, of Athens, Ga., died suddenly, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, due to a genetic heart condition.

Rose M. Adams
Rose M. Adams

Rose M. Adams of Cranberry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 with her family by her side.

Chavaree Blauser
Chavaree Blauser

Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Thomas James 'Jim' Best
Thomas James 'Jim' Best

Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz
Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz

Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz, 96, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from complications of Covid, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster.