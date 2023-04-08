Joseph R. Morrison

Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa & Papa of Christine M…
Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton.
Betty Nicklin Herget, formerly of Village Green, passed away March 26, 2023 at Sonata Senior Living in Vero Beach. She was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Florence Myers and Bryan Nicklin and graduated from the Oil City High School in 1942. After receiving her…
Dianne K. Dunlap of Rocky Grove died April 2, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She was born Nov. 12, 1965 in Grove City. She was the daughter of Richard W. and Carolyn I. Dunlap. Dianne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1983. She was an honest, open, hardworking and loving person. H…
Gordon S. “Sam” Boals, 76, a resident of Franklin died peacefully at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.