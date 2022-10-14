Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.
Born in Altoona on Sept. 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.
Born in Altoona on Sept. 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn.
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital.
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, 2022.
James Ronald Marshall, age 77, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville.
Kenneth Wayne Orsino, 74, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home in Fern.
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.
Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. He is survived by children Andy, Chris and Dawnann.
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer.
Eula Weckerly Karns of Oil City passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City, at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.
Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease. She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.
Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Frederick “Fred” Francis McCleary, 79, of Etters, Pa., passed on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home.
Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications.
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman, 100, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, following a brief illness.
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, due to a drug overdose.
Betty M. Weeter, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo.
Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin.
Mervin L. “Dude” Kahle, 87, of Fisher, made his journey to Heaven Sunday evening, October 9, 2022.
MaryAnne Brent, 77, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
Eula M. Karns, 96, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.
Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.
Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …
Donald R. Martin, 81, of Cooperstown, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Randy Heasley passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Jerome Byron “JB” Hahn passed away in Lakeland, FL on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
Roy T. Hile, 91, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.
Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.
Kevin “Peach” Hartle, 63, of Henryville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary, age 81, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
John L Bashline, 91, of Lexington, SC, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
A Celebration of Life for Harriet Ann Enos will be held Oct. 29, at noon, at Petrolia Lodge 363, 957 State Route 227, Oil City.
Michael David Cathers, 73, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at his home in Delmar, New York.
Charles A. “Chuck” Curtis Sr., formerly of Edinboro, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Chattanooga, TN at the age of 91.