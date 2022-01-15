Joshua A. Horton, 40, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Katie and children Gabrielle Horton, Gabrielle Roberts, Joshua, Kristian and Malakai Horton.
Donald C. “Capt’n” Elder Sr., 86, of Fisher, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Clarion; son of the late Walter C. and Pearl Confer Elder.
Chelsea J. Licht, 86, of Ahrensville passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her home.
Anna Mae Fisher, 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Ruth L. Rogers, 96, died peacefully Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, following a short illness.
On the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2021, Gregory Todd Long of Oil City died at the age of 67.
Ella M. Butryn, 78, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ernest “Bucky” Butryn, and her two children, Tom and Dave.
Laurie Bernice (Walters) Snyder, age 53, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Wilfred A. “Spike” Sudekum,84, of Mentor, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.
Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
John J. McMillen III, 59, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Patricia K. Klingler, 57, of Knox passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd. Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Blanche E. Kemmer, 93, of Kingsville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Brookville Hospital.
Bonita L. “Bonnie” Rice, 69, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Lillian A. Drozdo, 81, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
George D. Boyer, 73, of Armstrong Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Rebecca J. Beach, 81, a resident of 119 Wood Road, Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 5:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Joan G. Strawbridge, 89, of Sugarcreek, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Gary McFadden, 65, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Dana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a 14 year battle with lymphoma.
Laura Jean Gesin, 57, of Polk, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022, at Polk Center where she has been residing since she was a little girl.
Alfred Kelso, 70, of Brookville passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Audine Mae “Dean” Ehrhart, 83, of Venus passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 9, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
On Monday, Jan 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling Sr. entered heaven. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods assisted living facility in Titusville.
Mary Diane Chambers, 67, of Emlenton, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Dec. 26, 2021.
Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Roger Douglas Jenkins, 74, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 7, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Carol A. Mays, 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
Katheryn Linehan Ritchie (nee Linehan) passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Norma Jane Miller, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Melvin S. Yori, 53, of Parker, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.
John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
