Joy E. (Holt) Faas, 75, of Seneca, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020.
She was born in Oil City on July 17, 1945, to the late Fredrick and Cleva (Bashor) Holt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joy E. (Holt) Faas, 75, of Seneca, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020.
She was born in Oil City on July 17, 1945, to the late Fredrick and Cleva (Bashor) Holt.
Joy E. (Holt) Faas, 75, of Seneca, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020.
Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.
Wendy J. Perez, age 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Lucille Marie (Viehbeck) Weber, age 93, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She recently resided at The Caring Place.
Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.
Pauline L. Burns, 90, of Sligo, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Parker "Park" M. Matthews Jr., 91, of The Caring Place in Franklin passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Patricia A. Shreffler, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Arvond W. Varner, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include his son, Donald (Brenda) Varner of Rimersburg.
Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, of Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020. She was 74.
Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away, Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, where he moved to in 2017.
Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.
Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Lancy Lee "Pap" Theiss, 83, of Clarion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.
Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Carl A. Erickson, age 89 of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Allyn, Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.
Bernard F. "Bernie" Gluvna, 89, of Stewart Road, Corry, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Cindy L. Guth, 96, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Mary G. Hefferman, 93, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James Edward "Jimmy" Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following complications due to COVID-19.
Eva Jane Keely (Rhoads), 99, of Nineveh passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in Brookville.
Virginia May Townley Pfaff, age 96, of Crestmont Drive, Shippenville, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Shippenville on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.
Rita C. Schmader, age 70, of Clarion passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She is now looking down upon all those she loved and will forever be their guardian angel.
Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.
Ernest P. "Ernie" Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020 at The Collins House in Rocky Grove.
Don Martin Gates, 87 of Wayne Township, Cochranton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville, one-day shy of his 88th birthday.
Rhonda Lee McKinney passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Austin Texas.
Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell, 77, of Sigel, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Grace B. Redfield, 92, of Seneca, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Charles C. "Chick" Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, following an illness.
Viola Mae Sloss, 92, of Cochranton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She passed away at the residence of her son, John Sloss and his wife Mildred.
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Thank you to two men at Oil City post office in regards t…
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Found prescription wire rim eye glasses while shoveling o…
A Special Meeting of the Clarion University Council of Tr…
Polk Boro has approved their 2021 Budget. A copy is avail…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…