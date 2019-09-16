Joyce L. Vogan, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Oakwood Heights, where she had resided since October 2016.
A complete obituary will be published Tuesday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
