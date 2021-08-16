Joyce M. Perry

Joyce M. Perry

Joyce M. Perry, 67, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.

She was born in Oil City on July 6, 1954, to the late Wade and Phyllis (Schoch) Perry.

Sally J. Dorrion
Sally J. Dorrion

Sally J. Dorrion, 86, of Clarendon died Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home.

Bonnie Lee Klem

Bonnie Lee Klem, age 75, of Oil City, formerly of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2021.

Michael Alvin Watson

Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.

Sam Gordon Service

A graveside service has been planned for local radio legend, Sam Gordon. The memorial service will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's Memorial Garden Cemetery on the grounds of the Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Samuel Gordon Armagost passed away Sa…

Karen Biltz

Karen Biltz, 72, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Shirley I. Solinger
Shirley I. Solinger

Mrs. Shirley I. Solinger, 91, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 8:23 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Nyall A. Sharrar
Nyall A. Sharrar

Nyall A. Sharrar, 87, of Oil City, known by many as Snuffy, Butch, Mike, or the Mayor of May Lane, died peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Raymond A. Bickel
Raymond A. Bickel

Raymond A. Bickel, 83, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Mantua, Ohio.

Belinda 'Lindy' 'Mimi' Beth Buzard
Belinda 'Lindy' 'Mimi' Beth Buzard

Belinda "Lindy" "Mimi" Beth Buzard, 64, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was born in Oil City on April 8, 1957, to loving parents Walter "Reek" Switzer and Mary (Cobler) Whitling and lost her battle with Crohn's Disease on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Richard B. Elder
Richard B. Elder

Richard B. Elder (known to friends and family as "Dick") passed away in Exeter, N.H., on July 5, 2021, at the age of 83.

Margaret Dendy Chickering
Margaret Dendy Chickering

Margaret Dendy Chickering, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi; Oil City; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and, most recently, The Woodlands, Texas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021.

James W. 'Jim' Coull
James W. 'Jim' Coull

James W. "Jim" Coull, 70, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Lecom Senior Living Center in Erie following an extended illness.

Linda Mae Dye
Linda Mae Dye

Linda Mae Dye, age 81, of 987 Robin Drive, DeLand, Fla., died at 11a.m. July 19th, 2021.

Gabriel Michael Sobina memorial service

Family and friends of Gabriel Michael Sobina, who passed away July 17, 2021, may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.

R. Keith Amos
R. Keith Amos

R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman
Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday morning Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Barbara Shreffler Lynn

Barbara Shreffler Lynn, 85, of Savannah, Georgia passed away July 19, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Terry D. Bimber
Terry D. Bimber

Terry D. Bimber, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Pauline L. Hazen
Pauline L. Hazen

Pauline L. Hazen, 90, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Sugarcreek Station with her family by her side, following a period of declining health.

Garrett M. Harbaugh

Garrett M. Harbaugh, 71, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

William Benton Call celebration of life

A celebration of life service for William Benton "Ben", "Benny" Call, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at his home, 621 Mays Road, Clarion 16214.

Nelson C. Rudolph

Nelson C. Rudolph, 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.

Martha Sarver Harvey
Martha Sarver Harvey

Martha Autenrieth Sarver Harvey passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville. She was 97 years old. She left this Earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Ronald H. Shaneen
Ronald H. Shaneen

Ronald H. Shaneen, 69, of Oil City, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side early Monday morning, August 2, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Traci Lee Flick
Traci Lee Flick

Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second St., Oil City, died peacefully at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Eric M. Garvin
Eric M. Garvin

Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.

Martha W. Henry

On Monday, Aug. 2nd, 2021, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness. She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus.