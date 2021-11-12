Joyce Yvonne Botts

Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days. He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg residence. Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, Fra…
After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.