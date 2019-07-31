Juan D. Gonzales, 69, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Caring Place with his daughter at his side.
Born Dec. 6, 1949, in Oil City, he was the son of Colleen I. Phillips Gonzales and the late Paul J. Gonzales.
Juan was a 1968 graduate of Venango Christian High School.
He entered the United States Navy on Dec. 10, 1968, and was discharged on Sept. 1, 1970.
Juan had worked at Polk Center, the Oil City Hospital, CRI and for VNA as a home health care worker.
He was a member of St. Stephen Church.
He was also a member of the PNA Club, and the American Legion.
Juan was proud to support veterans and could be seen at the end of the SPC Jonathan Kephart Bridge supporting the troops.
He loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed watching WWF wrestling. He loved going to the Oil City Pool, going to family gatherings and enjoyed reminiscing about the old Lincoln Playground.
He is survived by one daughter, Crystal Dilley and her husband Charles of Franklin; his grandchildren, Blake Alexander, Eric Dilley and Landon Dilley, all of Franklin; and his mother, Colleen Gonzales of Reno.
Also surviving is a brother, Greg Gonzales of Oil City; a sister, Lisa Hood of Reno; and a sister-in-law, Bernadette Gonzales of Oil City, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gonzales; two brothers, Dave Gonzales and Timothy Gonzales; a sister, Denise Gonzales; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Gonzales.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Church with Father Ian McElrath presiding.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Heights and The Caring Place for the care he received there.
Condolences may be sent at http://www.reinselfuneralhome.com.