Judith Ann Blair Fry

The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.
Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.
Frederic J. “Spike” Craig, 69, a lifelong well-known Chicora resident, passed away while in the company of his loving wife and family on Saturday afternoon July 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following a brief illness.
Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.
Randall “Randy” Alan Baker, 62 of Carlton peacefully walked into Glory Thursday, July 6, 2023 from the Cleveland Clinic. Born, September 21, 1960 in Franklin he was the son of Richard and Anna Yurkanin Baker. He married Terri Ann Ames on June 27, 1981 and she survives.
Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, hi…