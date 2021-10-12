Judith L. Gibbons Spilko, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born March 17, 1929, to the late Frank H. Gibbons and Mary Irene Gibbons in Franklin. She graduated as valedictorian of Hamot School of Nursing in 1951, and retired from her nursing career at the age of 71.
DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.