Judith Louise Goughler

Judith Louise Goughler

Judith Louise Goughler, age 79, of Tionesta and formerly of Parker, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare following an extended illness.

Born June 10, 1943 in Parker, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Gamble of Parker.

Edward James McClellan
Edward James McClellan

It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Edward James McClellan, 51, of Oil City, must announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, on Feb. 28, 2023.

Barbara Ellen Barker
Barbara Ellen Barker

Barbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.

Quentin Eugene Wood

Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.

Douglas Emerson Elliott
Douglas Emerson Elliott

Douglas Emerson Elliott, 74, of Emlenton, Rockland Township, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

Linda Darlene Botts
Linda Darlene Botts

Linda Darlene Botts, age 72 of Tionesta, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a period of declining health.

Robert R. Hovis

Robert R. Hovis, 61, of Philipsburg, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.

John C. Mahan Jr. DDS
John C. Mahan Jr. DDS

John C. Mahan Jr. DDS, 93, of Canonsburg, formerly of Titusville, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with his family by his side.

Margaret Dorthea 'Peg' Fair
Margaret Dorthea 'Peg' Fair

Margaret Dorthea “Peg” Fair, age 86 of Knox, with her beloved dog, Gizmo, by her side, went to be with the Lord on her late mother’s birthday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Michelle L. Rankin
Michelle L. Rankin

Michelle L. Rankin, 54, of Leeper, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, February 27, 2023.

Edward A. Bradley Sr.

Edward A. Bradley Sr., age 79 of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Jean Sue Wojton
Jean Sue Wojton

Jean Sue Wojton, 72, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at home following a three-year battle with cancer.

Patricia Ann Black
Patricia Ann Black

Mrs. Patricia Ann Black, 95, passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Ada A. Hogue
Ada A. Hogue

Ada A. Hogue, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko
Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko

Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko, 96, of Brook Street (formerly of Water Street), Titusville, passed peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023, following a brief illness.

Linda (File) Emanuele
Linda (File) Emanuele

Linda (File) Emanuele, 81, of 315 West Fourth St., Oil City, passed Feb. 25, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Frank Comunale III
Frank Comunale III

Frank Comunale III, age 91 of Marienville, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Ryan M. Rarer
Ryan M. Rarer

Ryan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr.
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr.

Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.

Jean Marie Bajorek

Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.

Cecil R. Ashbaugh
Cecil R. Ashbaugh

Cecil R. Ashbaugh, age 84 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Katherine M. Goreczny
Katherine M. Goreczny

Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.

Donna G. Hart
Donna G. Hart

Donna G. Hart, 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Jerry McMurdy
Jerry McMurdy

Jerry McMurdy, 82, of Harrisville, died unexpectedly in a car accident the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

William E. 'Bill' Matesich
William E. 'Bill' Matesich

William E. “Bill” Matesich, 85, of Butler and Emlenton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at home early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 while in the company of his loving wife.

Rita C. Szymanski
Rita C. Szymanski

Rita C. Szymanski, 99, of Janeway St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Feb. 19) at her residence.

David Alan Delp
David Alan Delp

David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, following an accident at his home.

Roger Lee Duck
Roger Lee Duck

Roger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at noon Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.