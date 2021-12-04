Judy C. Swartzfager, 79, of Cochranton, died peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 1 2021, in her home.

Bonnie Lou Pfendler
Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

David Charles Heckathorne
David Charles Heckathorne, 63, a resident of Oil City died peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

Clifford 'Cliff' Spence
Clifford “Cliff” Spence, 76, of Oil City, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. His death was sudden and unexpected due to Covid-19 complications that presented in less than a week. He was exposed to Covid after his full vacc…

Crist Summerville
Crist Summerville, 69, of 388 E. State St., Knox, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Arlene L. Holzschuh, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cindy Jo Seigworth
Cindy Jo Seigworth, 58, of Shippenville passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Matilda 'Tillie' Sarah Nugent Beichner
Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.

Julian A. Males
Julian A. Males, age 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

P. Maxine Motter
P. Maxine Motter, 93, of Highland Oaks at Water run, formerly of Venus, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Clair "Dean" Eugene Rice Jr.
Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at home. He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice Sr. He married Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, who survives.

Florence L. Richburg
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.

Arthur Frank Hollabaugh
Arthur Frank Hollabaugh, 73, of Franklin, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center where he had been a patient for 38 days with Covid-19.

Rosalita Rose (Rex) Kling
Rosalita Rose (Rex) Kling, 77, of Clearfield, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.

Robert R. Shaffer
Robert R. Shaffer, 87, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Betty Jane Stempin, 98, of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, passed away at her home Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Debra J. Mook
Debra J. Mook, 66, of Polk, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

Sharon J. Thompson
Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry
Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry passed away Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2021. She was born Sept. 22nd, 2021, in Franklin. She was only two months old.

Betty J. Bowen
Betty J. Bowen, age 90, of Tionesta, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Tionesta.

James E. Haynos
James E. Haynos, 74, of Turkey City, died Saturday morning, Nov. 27, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.

Terry L. Bemis
Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness.

Wayne Lawrence Merrill
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…

Colleen I. Gonzales
Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, fell into the arms of her loving husband, Paul, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.