Judy M. Bunce

Judy M. Bunce, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

Judy was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Franklin, the daughter of the late Earl and Mable (Hause) Adams.

Marsha I. McKinney
Marsha I. McKinney

Marsha I. McKinney, 70, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday, morning, March 27, 2022 at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Judy M. Bunce, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

Hazel J. Baughman

Hazel J. Baughman, 96, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Joseph R. 'Joe' Gourley
Joseph R. 'Joe' Gourley

Joseph R. “Joe” Gourley, 79, of Sligo, passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Furthermore - Herman L Burgdorfer

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

James Addison DeFrance, III
James Addison DeFrance, III

James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…

Janice C. Burch
Janice C. Burch

Janice C. Burch, 72, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville where she had been residing.

Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams
Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams

Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.

Celebration of Life set for Blausers

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.

Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach
Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach

Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side in The Caring Place of Franklin following a period of declining health.

Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush
Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush

Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Rosemary C. Britt
Rosemary C. Britt

Rosemary C. Britt, 78, of Plumer, died Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, while surrounded by her loving family.

Robert D. Thompson
Robert D. Thompson

Robert D. Thompson, 86, of Fairmount City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Gary William Jewell

Gary William Jewell, 73, of Seneca, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.

Richard A. Peterson
Richard A. Peterson

Richard A. Peterson, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Deloris I. (Slater) Kline
Deloris I. (Slater) Kline

Deloris I. (Slater) Kline of Venus, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health. She was 90 years old.

Thomas Edward Clark
Thomas Edward Clark

Thomas Edward Clark, 69, of Franklin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

William A. 'Cutty' Culbertson
William A. 'Cutty' Culbertson

William A. “Cutty” Culbertson, 66, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home, “The Lodge”.

Duane Lee 'Pat' Patterson
Duane Lee 'Pat' Patterson

Duane Lee “Pat” Patterson, an Oil City native, died peacefully the afternoon of Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Severna Park, Maryland.

Dennis Painter
Dennis Painter

Dennis Painter, 80, of Clarion, passed away with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side Monday evening, March 21, 2022.

Anna 'Annie' Sloan

Anna “Annie” Sloan passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 86, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Facility in Marienville where she resided for the past several years.

Gregory A. Pochron
Gregory A. Pochron

Gregory A. Pochron, 54, of Oil City, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Dean E. Fair
Dean E. Fair

Dean E. Fair, 92, of Beuna Vista Road, Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning March 21, 2022, at his home.

DeAnna L. Blauser
DeAnna L. Blauser

DeAnna L. Blauser, 56, of Seneca, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended period of declining health.

Sam Amendola
Sam Amendola

Sam Amendola , 73, of Oil City, passed away at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House after a brief illness.

Donald Glenn Woods

Services will be held at noon today at Carterville Baptist Church for Mr. Donald Glenn Woods, Sr., 82, of Petal, Miss.

Sophia M. Riddle
Sophia M. Riddle

Sophia M. Riddle, age 98, passed peacefully from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her Savior on Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in Orchard Manor.

John W. Metts
John W. Metts

John W. Metts, 65, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital following a brief illness.

Kathleen 'Kathy' Marie Boyle
Kathleen 'Kathy' Marie Boyle

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years.

Robert T. Jacoby service set

A virtual memorial service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday via Zoom online conference. If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814) 891-7164.

Terry Reed Mateer
Terry Reed Mateer

Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.