Judy Rae Gruver Guntrum, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Born Dec. 21, 1943, in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie Shick Gruver.
Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Caroll L. Timblin, 84, of Foxburg, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2021, at Shippenville Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Alfred Michael Monteiro Jr., left us unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2021.
Rodney A. Bullman, 61, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021.
Anna Marie Trimble 90, of Marienville, died Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Trimble.
Blake I. Hinderliter Jr., 78, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Jacqueline Ann Bosley, 63, of Polk, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca while surrounded by loved ones.
On Saturday Oct. 23rd, 2021, the world lost the absolute greatest clunk-headed sucker, Vernon Gary Alden Sr., age 72.
Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
Joni Danyel Sausman, 47, of Franklin passed away in her home in the early afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Dolly Lundager, 88, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Diane Elizabeth Rhodes, 56 of Frenchcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct., 29, 2021 at her residence.
Audine M. Knoch Smith, 95, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin and Seneca, passed away peacefully at her shared residence with her daughter late Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021.
Dr. Roy Alan McJilton, MD, 83, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospice House with his family at his bedside.
Mary Ellen Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away after a long fight on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.
David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28. 2021, due to a sudden illness.
Patricia D. “Pat” Confer, 74, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home.
Stella Mae Keefer Smith, 67, of Clarion passed away Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021 at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Linda L. (Shreve) Welch, age 76, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born at home in Tionesta, a daughter of the late Forest and Frances (Webber) Shreve.
Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Gage M. Flinspach, 19 , of Oil City, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at his home.
Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, died Oct. 1, 2021.
William L. “Bill” Reese, 80, passed away in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, 2021, in his home in Spartansburg.
Nancy I. Fike, 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Patricia F. Depew, 71, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Patricia L. Myers, 82, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the late evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Philip R. Jones Sr., 83, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest on Wednesday evening, Oct. 27, 2021.
Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.
Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.
Michael J. Kopnitsky II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief illness.
Charlotte Dolores Rizer Fichtner, passed away, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville.
John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. A service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, died there Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
