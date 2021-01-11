June J. Zerbe

June J. Zerbe

June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.

June was born in Moss Grove, Armstrong County, on May 18, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Elsie J. Foster Painter.

Francis C. 'Cal' Bigley
Francis C. 'Cal' Bigley

Francis C. "Cal" Bigley, age 79 of Knox, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an extended illness.

Jodi Lyn Fultz
Jodi Lyn Fultz

Jodi Lyn Fultz, 54, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the early evening.

Kevin Jon Gaddess
Kevin Jon Gaddess

Kevin Jon Gaddess, 60, of Oil City, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.

Ruth M. Vasey

Ruth M. Vasey, 93, of St. Petersburg, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court in Butler.

David C. Anderson
David C. Anderson

David C. Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. His life was dedicated to his family, his students and his football players and wrestlers.

Robert E. Heller

Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk St., Franklin, former City of Franklin mayor, retired City of Franklin policeman and longtime City of Franklin community director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following com…

Dr. Gilbert L. Twiest
Dr. Gilbert L. Twiest

Dr. Gilbert L. Twiest of Shippenville passed away at the Indiana Regional Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 83 years of age.

Arlowene D. 'Muggs' Weaver
Arlowene D. 'Muggs' Weaver

Arlowene D. "Muggs" Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.

Thomas Richard Mix

Thomas Richard Mix, 68, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday evening Jan. 3, 2021, at Denton Medical Center in Denton.

Muriel McHenry
Loraine 'Reinie' Marie (Wedekind) Price
Loraine 'Reinie' Marie (Wedekind) Price

Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Keith Radaker
Keith Radaker

Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

Staci Fyock
Staci Fyock

Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.

Helen Gulish
Helen Gulish

Helen Gulish, 99, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville.

George A. Daum
George A. Daum

George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Dorothy L. Mayersky
Dorothy L. Mayersky

Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.

John Carr
John Carr

John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.

Christine Joan Dykins
Christine Joan Dykins

Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Joan 'Hope' Cyphert Lander
Joan 'Hope' Cyphert Lander

Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Joe Olson
Joe Olson

Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Clarence A. Troup Sr.
Clarence A. Troup Sr.

Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Helen Caylor
Helen Caylor

Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Louise Gertrude Craft
Louise Gertrude Craft

On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.