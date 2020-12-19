June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer of 640 East State Street, Olean New York was called home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) after being hospitalized at Olean General Hospital for aspiration induced pneumonia. She was 91 years old.
June was born on June 30, 1929 in Bradford, to Dorothy (Stuck) and Harry Vincent.
Daniel A. "Dan" Persic, 69, a well-known St. Petersburg resident and a former Bruin business owner, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020, while working outside at his home.
Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, of…
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.