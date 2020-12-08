Junior Williams

Junior Williams

Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

He was born in Pottsville on July 7, 1950.

Dominic DiDominic
Dominic DiDominic

Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, where he moved to in 2017.

Grace Bartoli Redfield
Grace Bartoli Redfield

Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Daniel E. Saylor

Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.

Robert F. Simons
Robert F. Simons

Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Lancy Lee 'Pap' Theiss
Lancy Lee 'Pap' Theiss

Lancy Lee "Pap" Theiss, 83, of Clarion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.

Carl A. Erickson
Carl A. Erickson

Carl A. Erickson, age 89 of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Allyn, Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.

Cindy L. Guth
Cindy L. Guth

Cindy L. Guth, 96, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.

John L. Harris
John L. Harris

John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Mary G. Hefferman
Mary G. Hefferman

Mary G. Hefferman, 93, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

James Edward 'Jimmy' Hetrick
James Edward 'Jimmy' Hetrick

James Edward "Jimmy" Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following complications due to COVID-19.

Eva Jane Keely
Eva Jane Keely

Eva Jane Keely (Rhoads), 99, of Nineveh passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in Brookville.

Virginia May Townley Pfaff
Virginia May Townley Pfaff

Virginia May Townley Pfaff, age 96, of Crestmont Drive, Shippenville, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Shippenville on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny
Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.

Rita C. Schmader
Rita C. Schmader

Rita C. Schmader, age 70, of Clarion passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She is now looking down upon all those she loved and will forever be their guardian angel.

Marshall L. 'John' Sherman
Marshall L. 'John' Sherman

Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.

Don Martin Gates
Don Martin Gates

Don Martin Gates, 87 of Wayne Township, Cochranton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville, one-day shy of his 88th birthday.

Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell
Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell

Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell, 77, of Sigel, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Charles C. 'Chick' Rupp

Charles C. "Chick" Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Viola Mae Sloss
Viola Mae Sloss

Viola Mae Sloss, 92, of Cochranton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She passed away at the residence of her son, John Sloss and his wife Mildred.

Myrna J. Kellerman
Myrna J. Kellerman

Myrna J. Kellerman, 77, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after a brief hospital stay.

Thomas R. Fye
Thomas R. Fye

Thomas R. Fye, age 71, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at Clarion Hospital on Dec. 3, 2020.

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump
Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.

Gary L. Defibaugh
Gary L. Defibaugh

Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.

Helen J. Graham
Helen J. Graham

Helen J. Graham, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Ernest E. Swartzfager

Ernest E. "Ernie" Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020 at The Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

Edith (Edie) Eustice
Edith (Edie) Eustice

Edith Leola (Edie) Eustice, 74, of Seneca, was surrounded by her kids as she lost her battle with pneumonia and complications at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

James E. 'Jim' Husband
James E. 'Jim' Husband

James E. "Jim" Husband of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:47 p.m. following a one-month illness.

Lois E. Smith
Lois E. Smith

Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center following a brief bout with Covid-19.