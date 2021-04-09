Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by her family and close friends.
Karen was born to Delbert Raymond and Marietta Norine (Dews) Stephan on June 2, 1937, in Winfield, Kansas.
