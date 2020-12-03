A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.
The birth and death of this wonderful woman however, is not nearly as important as all of the days and nights between those dates that she filled our lives with generosity, love and her famous quick wit. Karen found success in food sales with Maplevale Farms and she won sales awards working with Radius Communications. She spent many years volunteering with the Blue and White Booster Club, Youth Football and Venango Video Auction. She loved long rides on the back of Gus's motorcycle and laughing with many of her incredible friends. It was her greatest joy in life to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren who will all grow up to be better men for knowing her.
A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.
Robert J. Womer Jr., age 63, of Cooperstown, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.
Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.