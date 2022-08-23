Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Born on March 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Ruth E. (Coulter) Smith.
Paul F. Malone, 84, of Cooperstown joined his wife in heaven on Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Robert Lee Murphy Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 87.
Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Marjorie J. Goodwill, 80, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, at her home.
Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health.
Gary S. Spieker, 71, of Grove City, passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Charles Junior Alcorn, 77, of Polk, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
Eugene R. Baker, 101 years young, of Irwin Township, Harrisville, passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Patricia “Patty” Jo Drelick-Schutt, 68, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.
A celebration of life for Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens will be held at the Lions’ Pavilion at Morrison Park in Seneca at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Elizabeth J. “Beth” Goodwill, 71, of Magnolia, Del., passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Kent General Hospital.
Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, due to an undetected heart condition.
Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, Delaware passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her.
Lynne Johnston, age 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Road, Lucinda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15th, 2022, at her home. She was 80 years of age.
Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health.
Arthur Simpson, 92, former resident of Franklin, died May 20, 2022, in Gardnerville, Nevada following a period of declining health.
Charles “Sonny” Clyde Dick, 73, passed away at his home in Sandy Lake on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Linda L. Mackey Holtz, 74, of Oil City, passed away, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Richard L. Socha, 78, of Oil City, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Gerldine.
Timothy W. Montgomery, 55, of Franklin passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home.
Douglas E. Stanton, 59, of Rouseville passed away Aug. 6, 2022.
Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.
Paul Raymond Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Shirley A. Zacherl passed peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Skyler Penn Gibson, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Charles Burton Kaltenbaugh, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Richard “Dick” Burk, 88, of Clintonville was welcomed into heaven August 12, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center, after a short illness. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Gary Lee Dunn, 67, of Appleton, Maine, died unexpectedly after a prolonged period of declining health on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Skyler Penn Gibson, 34, of Oil City, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s newspaper.
Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
