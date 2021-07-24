Katharyn "Kate" Dee Rivers, 41, of Oil City, passed away in her home early in the afternoon of Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Born Sept. 22, 1979, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the Michael D. Rivers and Debra M. (Piatt) Rivers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Katharyn "Kate" Dee Rivers, 41, of Oil City, passed away in her home early in the afternoon of Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Born Sept. 22, 1979, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the Michael D. Rivers and Debra M. (Piatt) Rivers.
Jeannine E. Abel, a resident of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Wilda N. Huber, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, July 22, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Katharyn "Kate" Dee Rivers, 41, of Oil City, passed away in her home early in the afternoon of Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Donald A. Schupp, 88, of Oil City passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Beverly J. "Bev" Brady Young, 88, of Franklin died Monday, July 19, 2021.
Carol A. McBride Peters, 66 of Clintonville went to be with the Lord, July 15, 2021 at Jefferson Manor.
LaToshia L. Collins, 30, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Virgina I. Horner-Braden of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
Donna Lee Best Tebay, 58, of 503 Plummer Street in Oil City passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at home, leaving this earth and entering the arms of Jesus.
Renee Thompson, 58, of Butler, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, after a six-year battle with cancer.
Charles Joseph "Chuck" Campbell, 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Michael Lynn Ritts Sr., 73, of Venus, passed away in the evening hours of Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…
Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Gerald W. "Jerry" Hasbrouck, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday evening July 18, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Larry Paul Truitt, 70, of Lamartine, entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, from Hamot Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.
Ray E. Whitling, age 94, of Knox, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
William N. "Clutch" Carbaugh, 71, of Marienville, died suddenly on Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021, in Marienville, of natural causes.
John "Barry" Hart Sr., age 79, of Cranberry, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home following a sudden illness.
Alma Mae Carson, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, with her devoted daughter by her side.
Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Sandra L. Myers, 76, of Franklin, formerly a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021, at her home.
Larry P. Truitt, age 70, of Salem, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.
Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos, 90, of Oil City (Oakland Township), died at her home Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness.
A memorial service for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. In Fryburg.
Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson (Twisted) of Knox, was born July 18, 1964, and passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, July 12, 2021, following a brief illness.
Sheila G. Dean-Johnson, 57, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.
Betty A. Bowser, 82 of Grand, OH (a native of the Village of West Freedom) passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, OH.
Virginia Kathleen Conrad, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence.
Russell A. Gregory, Sr., 65, of Franklin, died at his residence Monday night, July 12, 2021.
Kenneth Roy "Ken" Kratzer, 78, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Xenia Health and Rehab following an extended battle with Parkinson's.
Military Honors for David Ishmael Leobino will be held Thursday, July 29, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.
Frances K. "Frannie" Schneider, 71, of Titusville, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Bruce M. Wagner, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Ronald L. Sharrer, 80, of Oil City, died at 3:07 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.
Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a short illness.
A celebration of life for Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338 in Knox.
Betty Bowser, 82, of Girard, Ohio, a native of the Village of West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.
Myron G. "Buck" Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
Crawford County Career and Technical Center is hiring: In…
Franklin Garage Sale - 837 Pone Lane - July 30th & 31…
Franklin - Household Sale - 932 Victory Church Road - Fur…
The County of FOREST is currently accepting applications …
Yard Sale 112 Innis St. Oil City Pa. Sat. 7/24 9 -5 Resch…
-Petersheim’s- Early Peaches, Dark & Light Sweet Cher…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found in the vicinity of Glenview & East Bissell Ave.…