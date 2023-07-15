Katherine Ross

Katherine Ross, 83, of Franklin passed peacefully on Friday, July 14th at her home with her caregiver by her side.

Kathy was born on Jan. 7, 1940 in Bear Lake, daughter of William Scott & Esther Ross.

Katherine Ross

Tony Giordano celebration set
Tony Giordano celebration set

  • Mark Oliver

A celebration of life for former Oil City resident Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano will be held Saturday, July 22, at Dawndi’s Restaurant at Lucky Hills Golf Course, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.

Diane L. Witherup, 65, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital after a brief illness.

Margaret M. “Peg” Stubler, 90, of Laguna Woods, CA., and Oil City native, passed away July 12, 2023 at San Juan Hills Healthcare Center in CA.

Dorothy Mae McCall, 89, of Fairmount City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.

Marcia Kay Slye, 78, of Oil City, died Wednesday night, July 12, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Mary L. Shull, 85, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Her six children were at her side.

Judith Ann Blair Fry, of Garrettsville, Ohio, formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her daughter’s home where she has resided for the past several years.

Helen Kelley Hale, 95, of Oil City, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Carol A. Snow, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.

Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.

Byrl “Pete” Shaffer, 86, of Oakwood Heights, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 at Oakwood Heights.

Ruth P. Donahey, 87, a resident of the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, passed away Sunday July 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Martin Wells Anderson

Martin Wells Anderson, 73, of Harrisville, formerly of Seneca, passed away on July 8, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

Helen Hale, 95, of Oil City, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Monday, July 10, 2023. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.

Mildred “Jean” Stahlman, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Marlene Laverne Stewart, 91, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, Polk passed away on July 5, 2023 at Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Wexford.

Furthermore - Domer H. Ritchey

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Frederic J. “Spike” Craig, 69, a lifelong well-known Chicora resident, passed away while in the company of his loving wife and family on Saturday afternoon July 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following a brief illness.

Shirley Bruce Clark, 94, Stoneboro, passed away July 7, 2023 at St. Paul’s Homes in Greenville after a period of declining health.

Judith L. “Judy” Ziegler, 80, of Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 following a period of declining health.

John Victor Lerch, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Robert J. Udovic, 88, of Seneca, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Collins House in Franklin.

Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.

Mary Eileen Wagner, 86, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, passed away early Friday morning, July 7, 2023 at Grove City Medical Center.