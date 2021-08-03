Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter

Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter, 72, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Snyder Memorial after a period of declining health.

Born Nov. 4, 1948, in Grove City, she was the daughter of the late Francis (Dave) and Martha Beichner Cohlhepp.

Eric M. Garvin

Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, after a brief battle with cancer.

Dennis M. Puleo

Dennis M. Puleo, 59, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Krista Beth Cratty
Krista Beth Cratty

Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

William A. Henshaw
William A. Henshaw

William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Robert Allen 'Bob' Roithner
Robert Allen 'Bob' Roithner

Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

James A. Rogers
James A. Rogers

James A. Rogers, age 90, of Oil City, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Charles R. 'Bob' Fulmer
Charles R. 'Bob' Fulmer

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Charles R. "Bob" Fulmer, 91, of Utica Road, Franklin, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

George Eric Keely Jr.
George Eric Keely Jr.

George Eric Keely Jr. passed away July 1, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Vicki Lynn Tait
Vicki Lynn Tait

Vicki Lynn Tait, 65, of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2021 at home of natural causes.

Paul G. Showers Sr.
Paul G. Showers Sr.

Paul G. Showers Sr., 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Eugene 'Gene' A. Wolski
Eugene 'Gene' A. Wolski

Mr. Eugene "Gene" A. Wolski, 72, of Goodwin Road, Titusville, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Cindy Sue Elliott
Cindy Sue Elliott

Cindy Sue Elliott, age 63, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2021, of natural causes, at Clarion Hospital.

Mary Jane Rapp Jackson
Mary Jane Rapp Jackson

Mary Jane Rapp Jackson, 72, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at UPMC Hamot after a period of declining health.

William C. Cunningham
William C. Cunningham

William C. Cunningham, 78, of Polk, passed away in the home of his son Christopher, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and is now in the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior.

Mary C. Slusser
Mary C. Slusser

Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Monday July 26th, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer. She was 78.

Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. graveside services

Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, at 1 p.m. to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel. Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be…

Loraine Price (Wedekind) service

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Loraine "Reinie" Marie Price (Wedekind) on Thursday, Aug. 12th, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Fryburg, with Father Mike presiding. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Joseph and Carol Sires service set

A celebration of life for Joseph "Mike" Sires, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, and his wife, Carol Sires, who passed away April 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Sandycreek fire hall 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, from noon until 4 p.m.

Ricky Lee Cherry
Ricky Lee Cherry

Ricky Lee Cherry, 61, of Utica, passed away early in the evening hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

John D. 'Jack' Snyder
John D. 'Jack' Snyder

John D. "Jack" Snyder, 69, of Bartley Road, Parker, in the Village of Dutch Hill, a longtime, highly respected Clarion County farmer, passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. at his home.

Lida M. Schwabenbauer
Lida M. Schwabenbauer

Lida M. Schwabenbauer, 86, of Marble, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Butler Hospital after a period of declining health.

Jamie Lee Sollinger

Jamie Lee Sollinger, 39, of Emlenton, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John Everett Wensel
John Everett Wensel

John Everett Wensel, age 53, of Rouseville, died after a period of declining health, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Warren General Hospital.

Theodore D. 'Speed' Brown Jr.
Theodore D. 'Speed' Brown Jr.

Theodore D. "Speed" Brown Jr., 63, a well-known resident of 315 Long Road, Canal Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home after being stricken suddenly with a massive heart attack.

Jeannine E. Abel

Jeannine E. Abel, a resident of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.