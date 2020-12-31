Kathleen 'Kate' Marie Beary Miller

Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller

Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30th, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Road, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 1st, 1942, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen Wolbert. She was raised in Lucinda and attended St. Joseph School.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Carmen Patrick Caccavo
Obituaries

Carmen Patrick Caccavo

Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Meadville.

Allen Taube
Obituaries

Allen Taube

Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

Glenda Jean Bell
Obituaries

Glenda Jean Bell

Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.

Alice M. Brink
Obituaries

Alice M. Brink

Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.

Willard M. 'Bill' Cline
Obituaries

Willard M. 'Bill' Cline

Willard M. "Bill" Cline, 95, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.

Obituaries

Richard Golden

Richard Golden, 89, a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin, died at 8:07 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the intensive care unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Carolyn McFadden visitation changed

With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…

Kathleen 'Kate' Marie Beary Miller
Obituaries

Kathleen 'Kate' Marie Beary Miller

Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30th, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Road, surrounded by her loving family.

Obituaries

Joseph G. Saeli, Jr.

Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.

Nancy L. Shoup
Obituaries

Nancy L. Shoup

Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.

Obituaries

Marilyn J. Silves

Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.

Carolyn McFadden
Obituaries

Carolyn McFadden

Carolyn McFadden, 77, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an illness.

Obituaries

Olga Marie Raybuck

Olga Marie Raybuck, 95, a resident of the Rouse home in Youngsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, after an extended illness.

Bonnie J. Roddy
Obituaries

Bonnie J. Roddy

Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Richard A. Sarver
Obituaries

Richard A. Sarver

Richard A. Sarver, 74, of Tidioute passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Thomas Tinker
Obituaries

Thomas Tinker

Thomas Tinker, a teacher at Jeff Tech, passed on to heaven Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after a 21-month battle with brain cancer.

Donna L. Clinger Beckwith
Obituaries

Donna L. Clinger Beckwith

Donna L. Clinger Beckwith, 83, of Frogtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, where she has been a resident for the past 27 months.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.
Obituaries

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.

Matthew Michael Dickinson
Obituaries

Matthew Michael Dickinson

Matthew Michael Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

John Joseph 'Jay' Fickenworth
Obituaries

John Joseph 'Jay' Fickenworth

John Joseph "Jay" Fickenworth, 52, of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, while at home after a lengthy and courageous battle with many medical complications.

Helen Irene Taylor Keller
Obituaries

Helen Irene Taylor Keller

Helen Irene Taylor Keller, 88, of Franklin, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr.
Obituaries

Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr.

Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr., age 62, of Hawthorn, passed on from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, following a sudden illness.

William 'Bill' Lawson
Obituaries

William 'Bill' Lawson

On Earth we celebrated the birth of Christ on Dec. 25th, 2020. Bill Lawson, formerly of Corsica, left this year's earthly celebration to join the celebration in Heaven.

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr.
Obituaries

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr.

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn's Disease.

Obituaries

Olga M. Raybuck

Olga M. Raybuck, 95, of Youngsville and formerly of Oil City, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Rouse Home after an extended illness.

Obituaries

Linda S. Stull

Linda S. Stull, 68, of Franklin, passed away at 9:19 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Kenneth E. Weaver
Obituaries

Kenneth E. Weaver

Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.