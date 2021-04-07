Kathryn L Faller, 52, of Venus passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. in the Venus Cemetery.
Deborah Louise Bauer, 66, of Leeper, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Our beloved mother, Helen P. Foster (Moyar), 90, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Rouseville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.
Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Douglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.
Doris Lucille (Brooks) Wheeling, 91, of Hanover, MA, formerly of Franklin, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Alan Dale Heckathorn, 67, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Sunday evening, April 4, 2021.
Nancy J. Hartle Voisin, 78, of Oil City passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Daniel Bruce Hovis, 68, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Fred E. Rosenberg, 80, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard "Rich" Ralph King, 58, of Reno, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Michel Germain Ossesia, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Clarion Healthcare Center.
Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.
Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.
Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, 84, of Knox, died March 1, 2021.
Colleen L. (Burns) Freeman, 68, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, to be with the Lord after battling breast cancer.
Richard Z. Hovis, 93, of Polk passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Trinity Living Center.
Phyllis (Jean) McFarland, 95, of Frills Corners, went to her everlasting resting place on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.
Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.
Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, after a battle with cancer.
Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Martha Jane Revelt, 69, of Seneca, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.
David L. Weber of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at her home.
Mary Avis Pacior Olon, 87, of Erie, an Oil City native, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Daniel G. Eisenman Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.
