Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.
She was born Sept. 24th, 1951 in Pittsburgh, to Jack G. Veronick Sr. and Donna Lenore (Shaw) Veronick. She was one of four siblings.
Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.
The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.
Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.