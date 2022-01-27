Kathy Savage, 64, of Kennerdell, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Kathy was born in Butler on Oct. 27, 1957 to Clarence and Lucy Weaver Stewart.
Updated: January 27, 2022 @ 5:42 am
Alice M. Butler, 87, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; following a period of declining health.
Shirley A. Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022 at her home and is now reunited with her husband, Lad.
Larry “Lew” E. Wilson, 75 of Venus, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.
Donald G. Hannah, 75, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Charles Lewis Latchaw, 91, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in New York.
On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Esther “Grace” Corbett passed away after a period of declining health surrounded by her family at her home.
George C. Coulter, age 74, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his children.
Terry F. Topor, 57, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Michael Catanzaro, 59, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, of natural causes. He resided at Sugar Creek Station.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Gary A. Wilson, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Steven Allan “Cub” Culbertson, 70, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara J. Carson, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Ethel R. McCartney Burch, 96, of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Oakwood Heights of Oil City following complications of COVID-19.
Mildred L. Sharrar, 95, of Oil City passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donna Mae Davidson, 67, of Clarion, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.
Gerald C. Kelly Jr., 57, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.
Steve J. Marbich, 90, a resident of 352 Crestview Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Fairmount City (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.
Paul Joseph Lauer, 95, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Shippenville surrounded by family members on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Devon J. McClelland, 28, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He is survived by his mother, LaVonne; his son, Devon Jr., and his brother, Zackery.
Elsie M. Croyle, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth, 84, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Concordia in Cabot, Pennsylvania, with her husband by her side.
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.
Jerry E. Shaffer, 50, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, after a short period of declining health.
Thomas A. Young, 87, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his loving family by his side.
Theodore Koenig Switzer, 86, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Paul A. Chandler, age 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Mary E. McCauley, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the loving care of Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
James C. “Jim” Henry, 82, of New Bethlehem, to those who knew him longer Connell, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Brian F. Brubaker, 79, of Tylersburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Helen Marie Burchanowski, 81, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Nancy Musser, 72 of Cochranton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Paramount Center in Bethel Park.
Nancy Elizabeth Harkless, 79, of Girard, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health — The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.
