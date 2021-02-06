Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.
She was born to parents Matson and Carrie Craig, on Jan. 23, 1954, in Brookville. Kathy graduated from Union High School in 1971, and received an Associates of Specialized Business degree from Duff's Business school in 1973.
Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk St., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from injuries he sustained following a fall at his home.