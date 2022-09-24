Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray

Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on Aug. 18, 1993 and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.
Sandra Lee Murdock, 77 of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.
Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on Oct. 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on Sept. 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.
Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight. Born Dec. 17, 1966 in Mountain Home, Idaho, she was the daughter of Madeleine H. Thome Silvis and the late Edward L. Silvis Jr. Linda was a graduate of Oil City High School. She was the long…
Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born March 1, 1962 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.