 Picasa

Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

She was born in Blairs Corners (Clarion County) on June 30, 1934 to the late Harold E. and Evelyn R. (Dunkle) Fisher.

Keith A. Mullen
Keith A. Mullen

Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.

Meriam E. Shook
Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.

Furthermore - Richard C. Lewis Jr.

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Herman Hopper
Herman Hopper

Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.

William 'Bill' Douglas Fair
William 'Bill' Douglas Fair

William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA., entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.

Vannesse Rae Rusnak
Vannesse Rae Rusnak

Vannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65 of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty
Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty, 77, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, surrounded by family, at Southwoods Assisted Living facility in Titusville, where she had resided since 2017.

Lucy A. Beach

Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

John S. Baron

John S. Baron, 75, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Collins House.

Michael Dennis Summerville
Michael Dennis Summerville

Michael Dennis Summerville, 64, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Wellspan York Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Barbara A. Piercy Boyd
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd

Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Phyllis "Patty" Shay
Phyllis "Patty" Shay

Phyllis “Patty” Shay, 93, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away late Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023 at her residence of natural causes.

Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers
Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers

Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Born, Nov. 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost. She married Merle Cheers on Jan. 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death…

George L. Licht
George L. Licht

George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Luann Rice

Luann Rice, 67, of Seneca, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Ronald R. Dloniak
Ronald R. Dloniak

Ronald R. Dloniak, 88, a well-known Oil City businessman and a barber in town for more than 60 years, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station after an extended illness.

Dorothy Arlene Barger
Dorothy Arlene Barger

Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family.

Susan E. Bormet
Susan E. Bormet

Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, died early Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes.

Pamela Jean Olmes

On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Pamela Jean Olmes (Davies) of Reston, Virginia passed away from complications with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Martha Jane Shartle
Martha Jane Shartle

Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, and Greenville, died early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

Glenn T. Ross Sr.
Glenn T. Ross Sr.

Glenn T. Ross Sr. 93, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023.

Marilyn A. McClelland
Marilyn A. McClelland

Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City. She was born on Feb. 10, 1935, in Dauphin County, to the late Ray and Georgia (Smith) Stevenson.

Genevieve L. Stranford
Genevieve L. Stranford

Genevieve L. Stranford, 95, a former resident of Little Genesee, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, Canandaigua, following a lengthy illness.

Jeffrey L. Heber
Jeffrey L. Heber

Jeffrey L. Heber, age 59, of Titusville, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Ruth 'Betty' Leuice

Ruth “Betty” Leuice, 92 of Knox, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth Marion Elder Ericson
Ruth Marion Elder Ericson

Ruth Marion Elder Ericson, blessed child of God, completed her baptismal journey at the age of 89 (and a half!) in the comfort of her home held in the hands of family. Her Oopie to his Marty, she has rejoined her beloved husband David M. Ericson Jr. and they are dancing throughout the heaven…

Virginia M. Motzer
Virginia M. Motzer

Virginia M. Motzer, 90 of Clarion, formerly of German Hill Tionesta, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.