Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Born Dec. 23, 1938, in Sligo, she was the daughter of William and Martha (Hackberth) Wiser.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.

William Charles Corbett 'Bill'
William Charles Corbett 'Bill'

William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.

Donna Marie Stewart
Donna Marie Stewart

Donna Marie Stewart, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Seneca.

Dwight Romain Wenner
Dwight Romain Wenner

Dwight Romain Wenner, 76 of Van, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

Betty T. Bowersox
Betty T. Bowersox

Betty T. Bowersox, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Betty recovered from COVID-19 one month earlier, only to succumb to natural causes.

Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a short illness.

Judith C. Hovis
Judith C. Hovis

Judith C. Hovis, 78, of Clintonville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Catherine L. 'Kay' James Lee
Catherine L. 'Kay' James Lee

Catherine L. "Kay" James Lee, 69, of Oil City, died at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home, after a courageous battle of 16 years with cancer.

C. Eugene Myers
C. Eugene Myers

C. Eugene Myers of Maumee, Ohio joined our Lord and Savior suddenly Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020, at the age of 74.

Nola D. Sowers
Nola D. Sowers

Nola D. Sowers, 85, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Donnie J. Tarr
Donnie J. Tarr

Donnie J. Tarr, 74, of Oil City, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mary J. Tasker
Mary J. Tasker

Mary J. Tasker, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her daughter's home.

Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco
Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco

On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.

Franklin Leroy 'Frank' Thomas
Franklin Leroy 'Frank' Thomas

Franklin Leroy "Frank" Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Phyllis L. Traister
Phyllis L. Traister

Phyllis L. Traister, age 93, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare Center.

Brenda L. Umstead
Brenda L. Umstead

Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.

Barbara J. Wolfgong
Barbara J. Wolfgong

Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Thomas L. Bills
Thomas L. Bills

Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Dec, 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Rosemary Ann Harton
Rosemary Ann Harton

Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Lawrence G. Holly
Lawrence G. Holly

Lawrence G. Holly, better known as "Skeet," "Larry," or "Coach," to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Neva Kahler
Neva Kahler

Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.

Rose Marie Marchand Lowman
Rose Marie Marchand Lowman

Rose Marie Marchand Lowman, age 80, of Knox, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by adoring family.

Alverda E. Shoemaker
Alverda E. Shoemaker

Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94 of Distant, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Quality Life Services Sugar Creek.

Kathleen A. Streczywilk
Kathleen A. Streczywilk

Kathleen A. Streczywilk, 71, of Oil City, died at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after being stricken at home.

Marjory Cobler Garris
Marjory Cobler Garris

Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.

Mary Maul
Mary Maul

Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.

Thomas R. Myers
Thomas R. Myers

Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson
Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson

Gordon "Bunk" Patterson, 86, of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020.

Thomas A. Shawgo
Thomas A. Shawgo

Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.

Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94, of Distant, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek in Worthington.

Marjorie Shick Yeany
Marjorie Shick Yeany

Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.