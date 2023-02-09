Keith A. Mullen

Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.
Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.
William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA., entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.
Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Born, Nov. 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost. She married Merle Cheers on Jan. 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death…
Ruth Marion Elder Ericson, blessed child of God, completed her baptismal journey at the age of 89 (and a half!) in the comfort of her home held in the hands of family. Her Oopie to his Marty, she has rejoined her beloved husband David M. Ericson Jr. and they are dancing throughout the heaven…