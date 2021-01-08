Keith Radaker

Keith Radaker

Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1952, in Butler, to Richard R. and Dorothy G. (Traister) Radaker.

Thomas Richard Mix

Thomas Richard Mix, 68, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday evening Jan. 3, 2021, at Denton Medical Center in Denton.

Muriel McHenry
Muriel McHenry

Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.

Loraine 'Reinie' Marie (Wedekind) Price
Loraine 'Reinie' Marie (Wedekind) Price

Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Staci Fyock
Staci Fyock

Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.

Helen Gulish
Helen Gulish

Helen Gulish, 99, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville.

George A. Daum
George A. Daum

George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Dorothy L. Mayersky
Dorothy L. Mayersky

Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.

Muriel McHenry

Muriel McHenry, 96, formerly of West Freedom, and a resident of Sligo for the past several years, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.

John Carr
John Carr

John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.

Christine Joan Dykins
Christine Joan Dykins

Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Joan 'Hope' Cyphert Lander
Joan 'Hope' Cyphert Lander

Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Joe Olson
Joe Olson

Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Clarence A. Troup Sr.
Clarence A. Troup Sr.

Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Helen Caylor
Helen Caylor

Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Louise Gertrude Craft
Louise Gertrude Craft

On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.

Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr.
Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr.

Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr., 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Thomas L. Miller
Thomas L. Miller

Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Tommy Lee Snow
Tommy Lee Snow

Tommy Lee Snow, 77, a resident of Cranberry, and former resident of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi following a brief illness.

Charles W. 'Charley' Newton
Charles W. 'Charley' Newton

Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.

Christopher G. Schupp
Christopher G. Schupp

Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.

Alice Mae Tarr
Alice Mae Tarr

Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Eber W. Thomas
Eber W. Thomas

Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.

Sommer L. Wice
Sommer L. Wice

Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.

Paul E. Addington Jr.
Paul E. Addington Jr.

Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.

William Lee Amon
William Lee Amon

William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.

Carolyn S. Holabaugh
Carolyn S. Holabaugh

Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

George H. Hunt
George H. Hunt

George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.

Carl Edward 'Bay' McCall
Carl Edward 'Bay' McCall

Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.